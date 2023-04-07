Maharashtra Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Financial Dispute, Arrested: Cops

The body was found by his 12-year-old son, said police (Representational)

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in the early hours of Friday in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as he had not received money from her parents to repay loans taken to buy trucks, a police official said.

The man killed his 40-year-old wife in their rented house in Navneet Nagar in Wadi area when their daughter had gone for a police recruitment drive and their son was at a relative's place, he said.

"He had purchased three trucks on loan and these were seized by the lending firm and he wanted his wife's parents to give money to get them released. She had even complained to police earlier about his torture over this issue," he said.

"In the early hours of Friday, he stabbed her to death. The body was found by his 12-year-old son when he returned home. The man has been arrested and charged with murder," the Wadi police station official said.

