Hit By Lockdown, 2 Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers: Nagpur Police

The two started stealing two-wheelers after their businesses went bust due to the lockdown and they struggled to pay back their loans, the police said.

10 two-wheelers were recovered by the Nagpur Police (Representational)

Nagpur:

Just few months ago they were working hard to expand their businesses, but the financial crisis triggered by coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has landed two upcoming businessmen on the wrong side of the law.

On Saturday, Nagpur police arrested Monish Dadlani (27) and Vivek Sevak Gumnani (22) and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers worth over Rs 3 lakh from their possession, Inspector Mahesh Bansode said on Sunday.

While Monish Dadlani owned a cloth manufacturing unit, Sevak Gumnani used to arrange tours.

Nagpur businessmenFinancial crisiscoronavirus lockdown

