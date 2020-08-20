Nagpur Doctor Gave Anaesthesia To Husband, Children Before Suicide: Cops

Nagpur Police are investigating a case after a family of 4 found dead in thier home (Representational)

A woman doctor, who allegedly "took her own life after killing her husband and two children" in Nagpur, reportedly gave them a strong anesthetic, police said.

On Tuesday, the Nagpur Police found Dr Sushma Rane dead at her residence. They also found the bodies of her husband Dhiraj, 42, who was a professor at an engineering college, and their children, aged 11 and five, at their home in Nagpur's Koradi area.

Dr Rane worked at Avanti Hospital in the city.

The police told news agency Press Trust of India that "She went to the hospital along with her daughter on a scooty around 6 am on Tuesday and brought a vial of anesthetic drug."

"After coming back home, she allegedly injected her husband and two children with a heavy dose of the anesthetic and then hanged herself," an official at Koradi police station said on Wednesday.

"The police recovered two syringes from the room where bodies of Dhiraj and the two children were found, and another syringe and an empty vial of anesthesia was found in the backyard of the house," he said.

"Some empty liquor bottles were also recovered from the house," the official told news agency PTI, adding that the probe revealed "Dhiraj used to consume liquor at home."

He said doctors of Avanti Hospital, and the principal and teachers of GH Raisoni Institute of Information Technology, where Dhiraj used to work, told the police they had no idea about any problems being faced by the couple.

After a forensic test, the bodies were handed over to their family members and the viscera was sent for forensic analysis.

The police have called the family members and friends for questioning and are also analysing their call detail records.

"We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the extreme step. The couple's relatives and friends could provide us crucial leads," the official said.

He said, "Some of their neighbours told the police that they had never seen the couple fighting."

The official also said that "Dhiraj's parents died when he was quite young and he was adopted by his aunt."

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: 1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) 2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)

