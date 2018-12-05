Cop Accuses Anti-Corruption Officer in Nagpur Of Sexual Assault: Police

The Anti-Corruption Bureau officer could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts. (File)

A woman police personnel filed a sexual assault case against a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau official in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

A police inspector said that the woman constable filed a complaint against ACB Superintendent of Police PR Patil. The case was file under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The inspector, however, refused to give further details of the complaint. Mr Patil could not be reached for comments till this story was published.