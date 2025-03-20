Advertisement
Curfew Lifted, Relaxed In Parts Of Nagpur 3 Days After Violence

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal.

Curfew Lifted, Relaxed In Parts Of Nagpur 3 Days After Violence
Considering the people's convenience and law and order, police ordered lifting of curfew.
Nagpur:

Curfew was lifted or relaxed in some areas of Nagpur on Thursday, three days after violence rocked the city, officials said.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Subsequently, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

Considering the people's convenience and law and order, Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal ordered the lifting of curfew from Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station areas from 2 pm on Thursday.

Besides, Singal ordered for the relaxation of curfew in Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara and Imambada areas from 2 pm to 4 pm to allow the people to venture out to buy the essential items of daily need.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

