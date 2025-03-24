Bulldozer Action Begins Against Nagpur Violence Accused Fahim Khan

The bulldozer action against the Nagpur violence accused Fahim Khan began as the police with a bulldozer arrived at his residence on Monday. The machines were seen demolishing parts of the accused's home.

This comes after violent clashes erupted in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Earlier on March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 92 people have been arrested in connection with the March 17 Nagpur violence, which involved incidents of stone pelting and vehicles being torched.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, CM Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, said that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day.

"I chaired a high-level meeting regarding the violence, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I reviewed every detail and shared my thoughts... The tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt that day when this incident occurred. Following the incident, a case was registered with the police. However, some people spread a rumour via podcasts and social media posts that a holy 'chadar' was burnt. This led to rioters pelting stones, torching vehicles and attacking shops in Nagpur," CM Fadnavis said.

He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters. "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for the recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," CM Fadnavis added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said that one of the accused in the Nagpur violence "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19; he has been remanded in custody. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party.

