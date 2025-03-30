PM Modi Visits RSS Headquarters For First Time Since Becoming Prime Minister

In his first visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters after becoming the prime minister 11 years ago, Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Sangh as the 'banyan tree' of India's immortal culture.

PM Modi became the second sitting PM to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited it in 2000 during his third term as PM, an RSS official said. This is also PM Modi's third term in the top post.

In a jam-packed schedule in Nagpur since early morning, PM Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at RSS headquarters and paid homage to the founding fathers of the Sangh. He also visited Deekshabhoomi, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre, named after late RSS chief Madhavrao Golwalkar.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, PM Modi said RSS volunteers are working selflessly in various spheres and parts of the country.

"RSS is the banyan tree of India's immortal culture and modernisation whose ideals and principles are to protect the national consciousness," PM Modi said.

'This large vatvruksh is not an ordinary one," he said, adding the RSS is synonymous to service.

PM Modi said the 'tapasya' of RSS with its 'sangathan' and 'samarpan' in the last 100 years is showing fruits as the country approaches its target of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

The 1925-47 was a crisis period as the country was fighting for independence and now, after 100 years, the RSS is stepping into another milestone, he said.

'(The time span from) 2025 to 2047 is important because big goals are ahead of us. We have to lay the foundation stone of the next 1,000 years of a strong and developed India,' PM Modi said.

The nation is celebrating 75 years of the Constitution this year and the RSS is completing 100 years (of its formation), he noted.

Addressing the audience, Mohan Bhagwat said the Madhav Netralaya worked hard for several years for people's welfare. It is inspired by the Sangh's ideology of selfless service, he said.

"It doesn't look good that people are bereft of health facilities and hence, the RSS volunteers have selflessly worked to provide vision to the needy at the Madhav Netralaya,' he said.

The RSS volunteers don't seek anything for themselves but work for others in the society, Bhagwat said. Service is life's mission for the RSS, he added.

PM Modi visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh area in the morning and paid tributes at the memorials dedicated to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

The memorials are dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism and the organisation, PM Modi wrote in Hindi in a message book at the venue.

"The memorial of the two strong pillars of RSS is an inspiration to lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation," the PM wrote.

"I am overwhelmed to visit the Smruti Mandir which cherishes the memories of Param Pujaniya Dr Hedgewar and Pujya Guruji," he added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during PM Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir.

"Visiting Smruti Mandir in Nagpur is a very special experience. Making today's visit even more special is the fact that it has happened on Varsha Pratipada, which is also the Jayanti of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab.

"Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

Hailing Deekshabhoomi as a symbol of social justice and empowering the downtrodden, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to work even harder to realise the India which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned.

PM Modi said that building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

PM Modi went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Dr Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there.

In his message penned in Hindi in the visitors' diary at the venue, PM Modi said, "I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here." He said Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor, less privileged and the needy.

"I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb," PM Modi added.

PM Modi had last visited Deekshabhoomi in 2017.

PM Modi also visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur and inaugurated an airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and a facility for testing loitering munition.

