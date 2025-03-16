"Through The RSS, I Found A Life Of Purpose": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for giving him a purpose in life, inculcating the spirit of a nation first and nurturing him with a service-driven philosophy.

Talking to AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman in a podcast, PM Modi said that the RSS -- the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP -- has played a crucial role in shaping him as an individual.

"Through the RSS, I found a life of purpose. Then I was fortunate to spend some time among the saints, which gave me a strong spiritual foundation. I found discipline and a life of purpose," he said.

The PM also showcased the social causes to which RSS, over the past 100 years, has devoted its energy, touching the lives of tribals, women, labourers and youth.

He said RSS and volunteers nurtured by the organisation have always prioritised values, alongside education, among youth so that they remain grounded, learning skills so that they don't become a burden on society. "That is in every aspect of life, whether it's women, youth, or even labourers, the RSS has played a role," he said.

Highlighting RSS' selfless service to the nation, PM Modi said, "The RSS has dedicated itself with the discipline and devotion of a seeker staying away from the glare of mainstream attention. I feel blessed to gain life's values from such a sacred organisation."

During the interaction, Lex Fridman observed that when PM Modi was eight, he joined the RSS, which espouses the idea of Hindu nationalism.

He asked the PM to talk about RSS and what impact it had on who he is and the development of his political ideas.

PM Modi said, "In our village, there was a branch of the RSS, where we played sports and sang patriotic songs. Something about those songs touched me deeply. They stirred something inside me, and that's how I eventually became part of the RSS. One of the core values that were instilled in us at RSS was, whatever you do, do it with a purpose."

