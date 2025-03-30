Advertisement
PM Modi Reaches Nagpur, Pays Tribute To RSS Stalwarts With Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present during PM Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme.
Nagpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) MS Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present during PM Modi's visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

PM Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

