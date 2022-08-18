Contruction Labourer Kills Contractor Over Payment Issue In Maharashtra; Arrested: Cops

A case under the Indian Penal Code's section 302 (murder) was registered. (Representational)

A construction labourer allegedly killed a contractor in Maharashtra's Nagpur following a dispute over a payment of Rs 4,000, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Manoj Sukhchand Patil (27), a resident of Bhandara district, an official of Beltarodi police station said.

The murder came to light on Wednesday night, after which the accused, Dinesh Madavi, was arrested from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Madavi was working at a construction site in Shankarpur area of Nagpur, where Patil was a contractor. A dispute over payment of Rs 4,000 led to the fight between the two and Madavi bludgeoned Patil to death with a hammer before fleeing from the city," the official added.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused.

