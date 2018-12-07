'Cut Here To Exit' Written On Dead Girl's Wrist. Nagpur Cops Suspect Online Game

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway. (Representational)

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur early this week and police is probing if the act was a result of some online game she was playing, an official said today.

The 17-year-old girl, was found hanging in her house at around 7:30 pm in Nagpur on December 4, the official said.

The phrase "cut here to exit" was written with ink on her wrist, the official added.

Inspector Vijay Talware of Beltarodi police station said the deceased's parents have told police that she had a separate room to study and also spent a lot of time playing online games.

"We are trying to find out which games she used to play online and whether these were dangerous ones. We have sent her mobile phone to the forensic lab for analysis," Mr Talware said.

He, however, added that preliminary investigations have also suggested the teenager was depressed.

He said the girl had secured good marks in her Class 12 exams, but had dropped a year to get into a college of her choice.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the official said.

For more Nagpur news, click here

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.