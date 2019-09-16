Gangraped In Moving Car, Says Muzaffarpur Sex Abuse Survivor

The sex exploitation was detected last year during a social audit of the Muzaffarpur shelter home. (File)

A woman who survived the horrific sexual exploitation detected at the Muzaffarpur shelter home last year, said she was abducted and gangraped on Saturday. She is undergoing treatment at a local government hospital and has identified two of the four attackers. It is not known why despite the complaint of rape, she was sent for medical examination only on Sunday -- 24 hours after the attack. The medical report is yet to arrive.

In her complaint, the woman said she was walking on the road on Saturday evening, when four masked men in a Scorpio vehicle stopped by and dragged her in. They took turns to rape her inside the moving car and threw her out later.

"All four people had their faces covered, but I managed to tear away the covers from two of them. Then the other two also removed their masks," she told the police. "When they were done, they warned me that if I told my family then I will be killed and if I go to the police, my family members will be kidnapped," Jayant Kant, a senior police officer of Champaran district quoted her as saying.

Last year, the woman was rescued from the shelter home in Muzaffarpur - where scores of women were sexually exploited -- and handed over to her family.

The multiple rapes were detected in May 2018, during a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Brajesh Thakur, a journalist-turned-social activist who headed the NGO that ran the shelter home, was arrested. The case was handed over to the CBI in July.

The matter had political repercussions, with the opposition in the state alleging that the accused had close links with leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the BJP. Following the uproar, the state's Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma resigned.

