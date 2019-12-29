300 Cartons Of Liquor Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Muzaffarpur

Truck driver and cleaner had escaped after abandoning the vehicle: Cops (Representational)

A team of excise officials today seized around 300 cartons of country made liquor worth Rs 20 lakh in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Acting on a tip off, the officials conducted a search operation in a place under the Kudhni police station area and seized the liquor from a truck bearing a registration number of West Bengal, Excise Superintendent Deen Bandhu said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck and others had escaped after abandoning the vehicle in the area near Fakuli police outpost, he said, adding that raids are being conducted to apprehend them.

"Around 300 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) along with the truck was seized. The value of recovered liquor could be about Rs 20 lakh," he said.

The seized liquor cartons were supposed to be distributed in different parts of the district and adjoining areas for upcoming new year celebrations, the official said.

The Bihar government has banned manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, possession, sale and consumption of country made and foreign liquor.