Woman Dies After Being Set Ablaze By Husband Over Argument In UP

The woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead (File)

A woman died of burns after being set on fire by her husband in Khatoli town here, police said on Monday.

The victim -- Anuradha and her husband Dinesh Singh had an argument over a family dispute, they said.

Singh, a sugar mill employee, lost his temper and poured kerosene over his wife before setting her on fire, police said, adding that he too sustained burn injuries.

According to police officer Santosh Kumar Tyagi, the woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Singh is recuperating in a hospital, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.