Woman Allegedly Burnt To Death Over Dowry Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint filed by her father, Parul's husband and in-laws had harassed her for failing to fulfill their demand for a private car in dowry.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: October 01, 2018 13:44 IST
Police said all the accused are on the run. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry dispute at Nagla Jasoi village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Parul was set on fire on Sunday and was declared dead at a hospital.

According to a complaint filed by her father, Parul's husband and in-laws had harassed her for failing to fulfill their demand for a private car in dowry.

A case has been registered against her husband Vijay Kumar, father-in-law Vinod, mother-in-law Rekha and brother-in-law Chottu. All the accused are on the run, the police said.

Parul got married to Vijay Kumar one-and-a-half years ago.

