Woman Punished By Panchayat Over "Illicit Relationship" In UP

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 06, 2018 16:00 IST
Woman was tied to tree, beaten over "illicit relationship" with her brother-in-law's son.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): 

A woman was allegedly tied from a tree and beaten up on the orders of a panchayat in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar over an "illicit relationship" with her brother-in-law's son.

The incident happened on Thursday in Toda village under Ratenpuri police station in the district and came to light after a purported video of the "punishment" went viral on the social media, Circle Officer  Hariram Yadav said.

A case has been registered against eight people and three accused were arrested, he said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, the woman was tied from a tree and beaten over her alleged relationship with his brother's son, police said.

The panchayat was called on the allegations levelled by the in-laws of his brother's son, whose wife had left him and leaving with her parents due to the alleged relationship.

