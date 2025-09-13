2 Men, Woman Tied To Electric Pole In Odisha, Thrashed Over Suspected Affair

Suspecting an affair, villagers in Odisha tied two men and a woman to an electric pole and thrashed them, even hitting them with sticks.

According to information, the woman from Kashipur village, who is married and has two children, had gone with two men to the Jashipur weekly market in Mayurbhanj district on a bike. When they were returning, the woman's family members spotted them.

They had an argument and the woman's family members alleged she was in a relationship with one of the two men. Villagers then tied the three of them to an electric pole and thrashed them.

Videos show villagers taking turns to beat up the woman and the men, punching and kicking them and hitting them with sticks.

Officials said one of the men the woman had gone to the market with was very close to her in-laws' family and was like a brother to her, but that did not stop her paternal uncle and others from suspecting she was having an affair with him.

Police rescued the men and the woman and took them to a hospital. An official said further investigation is on.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)