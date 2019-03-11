UP Woman Killed Hours After Being Named In Husband's Murder Case

Shivani was killed on Sunday, after her cousin, Sumit Kumar, found about her affair with her cousin, Anuj, and that she along with him had killed her husband, police said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: March 11, 2019 10:15 IST
The woman was killed by her cousin on on Sunday. (Representational image)


Muzaffarnagar: 

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a woman was shot dead allegedly by her cousin in Haiderpur village in Muzaffarnagar, police said today. 

Shivani was killed on Sunday, after her cousin, Sumit Kumar, found about her relationship with her cousin, Anuj, and that she along with him had killed her husband, they said.

Kumar has confessed to killing his sister and said he did it as she had tarnished the family's image, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Alok Sharma, said.

Shivani and Anuj were named in her husband's murder case on Sunday, he said.

Shivani's husband was shot dead on March 4 when he was returning from his in-laws house on a motorcycle, just days after his marriage to Shivani on February 28, police said.

The woman's body was sent for post mortem. She was shot dead with a country-made pistol, two hours after she was named in her husband's murder case, the officer said.

