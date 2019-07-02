UP Woman Allegedly Killed Over Dowry, Parents Uninformed About Cremation

The incident occurred on Monday

A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws for dowry and her body cremated without informing her parents, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Monday at Kotwali police station area, the police said.

After learning about her death, the family of the woman, Babita, staged a protest in the area, alleging that she was killed by her in-laws as their dowry demands were not fulfilled, senior police official Harish Bhadoria said.

Babita and Satender Kumar had tied the knot in 2012. A case has been registered against Kumar, his mother Usha and two others, while a search is on for the other accused, the officer added.

