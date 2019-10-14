UP Man Arrested For Trying To Rape 13-Year-Old Daughter: Police

According to senior police officer a case has been registered against the father. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The 33-year-old father made an attempt to rape the minor while she was asleep. He also beat up his two sons for opposing him, they said.

According to senior police officer Subhash Singh Rathore, a case has been registered against the father.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.