Rape Accused Enters Survivor's House In UP, Attacks Her

A 22-year-old rape survivor was allegedly beaten up by her tormentor and his family at her house in Hasanpur Luhari village for refusing to withdraw a case against them, police said Sunday.

According to the survivor, Gulbahar and his four family members forcefully entered her house on Saturday and threatened her to withdraw the rape case.

An FIR has been registered against the main accused Gulbahar and four others in connection with the incident, SHO Dharmendra Pawar said.

The rape survivor was reportedly raped by Gulbahar when she was going to her house on August 9, police added.