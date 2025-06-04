"Falcon 9 Rocket Is Safe, Shukla Is Ready": UAE Astronaut Reassures India

As India prepares to send its second astronaut into space, the spotlight turns to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, call sign "Shux," who is set to fly aboard the Axiom 4 mission. Among those who have trained with him is the first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori, who shared his insights on Mr Shukla's readiness and the camaraderie they built during their time together in Houston.

"It was a great pleasure to work with him," said AlMansoori. "We worked together on his preparation for his mission. Shux was in his training. During preparation, we had the opportunity to get together and talk about his mission and preparation. He was a great guy. Down to earth, he's going to be the pilot for the Dragon vehicle."

AlMansoori, himself a fighter pilot like Shukla, emphasised the seriousness of the role and the confidence he has in the Indian astronaut. "It's a great privilege for him and a great responsibility. I have no doubt, he can do it. He's going to represent India in a great way and a very professional way."

Their training included simulations of high-risk scenarios aboard the International Space Station.

"We simulated different scenarios. In our training, we have this situation where we got like fire, God forbid, or like depressurization, or like we call it, toxic gases just inside the station. So we have to work as a group. And I saw that Shukla was really prepared and ready for the scenarios. We worked together on how to recover our space station and also how we can go to our vehicles and be safe there."

Asked if Shukla would make a good astronaut, AlMansoori responded without hesitation: "Definitely. I have no doubt about it. He is really professional and ready for his flight."

He also had a personal message for Shukla as he prepared for his journey to the International Space Station.

"Shux, just enjoy your experience aboard the space station. A very, very small group of people get this opportunity to float in space and to experience this feeling. So enjoy it. Make sure to capture a lot of photos for yourself, for your family, and for the whole world, because they're going to look up to you from the ground here. And also, I wish you a happy landing."

AlMansoori extended an invitation to Shukla to visit the UAE after his mission. "Usually, after the human spaceflight, we are also keen in the UAE to invite astronauts who returned from space and to share the experience with everyone, especially schools and universities. So it is a great thing to share with everyone."

On the safety of the mission, AlMansoori reassured Indian viewers: "Falcon 9 is a great vehicle. It has proven that it's very safe. God forbid, nothing's going to happen. You're going to be in really safe hands. Very professional team at SpaceX."

And to those in India who may be anxious about the mission, he offered a heartfelt message: "Wish him all the luck and pray for him. And I have no doubt, guys, you're going to enjoy the pictures, the experience that you will see in his eyes, and the things that you will see after his flight. So enjoy every moment of his mission, because you are part of it."