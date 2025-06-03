Satellite Pics Show How Russia Tried To Avert Ukraine Drone Strikes, But Failed

Hi-resolution satellite imagery of air bases deep inside Russia, taken before Ukraine carried out what's been described as the most audacious drone attack in military history, shows several Russian Air Force jets parked on the tarmac. These include strategic bombers, transport aircraft, and airborne warning aircraft.

Ukraine, under its Operation Spider Web, targeted five Russian air bases after infiltrating its territory. Some of these bases are located hundreds of kilometres inside Russia, while the farthest one is located some 8,000 km from the Russia-Ukraine border. The air bases targeted by Ukraine are:

Belaya Air Base in Siberia's Irkutsk - More than 4,500 km from the border Olenya Air Base in the Arctic region's Murmansk - More than 2,000 km from the border Ivanovo Severny Air Base in Ivanovo - More than 800 km from the border Dyagilevo Air Base in Ryazan - More than 520 km from the border Ukrainka Air Base in Russia's Far East- More than 8,000 km from the border

At each of these five air bases defensive measures had been observed presumably in an attempt to protect these military jets from drone attacks. A pre-strike image of the Belaya Air Base shows the Tu-160, which is the mainstay of the Russian Air Force, with tyres on its wings and fuselage - an attempt by the Russian military to keep the jets protected.

Satellite images also show how replicas of the military aircraft were also painted on the tarmac to give the illusion of an actual plane being parked there. These act as decoys in order to deter drone strikes.

But these could not avert the Ukrainian drone attack which was meticulously planned and flawlessly executed. A video from the Belaya Air Base shows plumes of black smoke and soot rising from the strategic airbase.

At the Olenya Air Base located in the Arctic, satellite pictures show several Russian Tu-22 aircraft - again a mainstay of the Russian Air Force - used to target enemy aircraft carriers. Besides this, there were Tu-95 bombers that were parked on the tarmac and were the jets which were primarily targeted by Ukraine.

The Tupolev Tu-95 are frontline bombers of the Russian Air Force. These large, four-engine turboprop-powered intercontinental bombers are nuclear-capable and act as a strategic missile platform. A video of the Olenya Air Base shows smoke billowing from these bombers, which were parked side-by-side on the tarmac. Several other platforms were destroyed as well in the audacious and daring attack.

Images from the Ivanovo Severny Air Base show Russia's advanced A-50 AWACS or airborne early warning aircraft. These are considered precious assets for any military. Russia however, had already lost several of these aircraft during the years-long war in Ukraine. With only a limited number of these AWACS left, if the ones seen in this picture were indeed hit, as Ukraine has claimed, Russia's air force would have reason to worry.

At the Dyagilevo Air Base in Ryazan, satellite images show the Ilyushin IL-78 tankers, which are a four-engined aerial refueling jet based on the IL-76 strategic airlifter. The photos show how decoys of the aircraft are painted on the tarmac to give the illusion of an actual jet.

In the air base in Ukrainka, located the farthest from the Ukrainian border, satellite images show the Tu-95 bombers parked there as well.

Post-attack satellite images are awaited to reveal the extent of damage caused to these platforms and the strategic airbases. Ukraine has said that as many as 41 Russian military jets have been destroyed in the Trojan-horse styled attack, where drones were sent secretly concealed in container trucks before being deployed remotely.

Moscow was caught off-guard presumably over the fact that these airbases are located so far inside Russia that the sheer distance was enough to keep aircraft safe from a Ukrainian attack. Though western allies have supplied Ukraine with missiles too - the US-made ATACMS and the British-French-made Storm Shadow - neither has the range to hit these air bases located deep inside Russian territory.

Despite the successful drone attack, the Russian Air Force, which has an immensely greater aircraft fleet, maintains air superiority over Ukraine. Ukraine's attack though has given a huge boost to Kyiv's morale, while creating a big dent on the morale of Moscow.

