Video Shows Russian Drone Hitting Housing Complex In Kyiv, 14 Killed In Attack

Russia has launched a major missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and wounding several others, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack, the latest in a spate of Russian strikes on Ukraine, occurred as world leaders gathered in Canada for the Group of Seven (G7) meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said that 27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire. "Residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit, he said, adding that 30 apartments were destroyed in a single residential block.

"The deaths have risen to 14 people. As of now, 44 people have been injured in Kyiv," Klymenko added.

The Minister also informed that six others had been injured in Odesa and another in Chernigiv.

Footage from this morning emerged on social media showing a direct strike by a drone on a high-rise apartment building in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kyiv... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Most of the casualties were reportedly in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. City's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires also broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian air defences.

Both Russia and Ukraine have launched mass drone attacks in recent weeks amid the ongoing direct talks on ending the more than three-year-old war. The talks have produced agreements on freeing prisoners of war and returning the bodies of fallen soldiers, but little more.

This came as Zelenskyy was set to meet with US President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday, though the White House announced that Trump would be returning unexpectedly to Washington on Monday night instead of Tuesday night because of tensions in the Middle East.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defence units had repelled an attack on the city by two Ukrainian drones. The city's airports were briefly closed.