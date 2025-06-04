Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Summoned Over Classroom Construction 'Scam'

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been summoned in the alleged Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction scam.

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), which registered a corruption case against the two leaders on April 30, has summoned Mr Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister who also held the Education portfolio, for questioning on June 9.

Mr Jain, who was the minister of PWD (Public Works Department), the government agency that carries out such constructions, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, has been asked to appear before officials on June 6.

The ACB has found that over 12,000 classroom and school buildings were constructed at an exorbitant cost during the previous AAP government, resulting in alleged irregularities worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The cost of construction of each classroom was reported to be Rs 24.86 lakh, nearly five times the usual cost, the ACB has said.

It has also been alleged that the project was awarded to contractors linked with the AAP when Mr Sisodia served as the education minister and Mr Jain as the PWD minister.