1 Dead, 5 Hospitalised After Mass Shooting In Toronto

One person has died and several others have been injured after a mass shooting incident in Canada's Toronto. According to local media, the shooting took place in Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of North York.

"Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle," Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow said in a social media post.

"I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon," she added.

Details to follow.

