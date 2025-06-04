Advertisement

1 Dead, 5 Hospitalised After Mass Shooting In Toronto

According to local media, the shooting took place in Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of North York.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Dead, 5 Hospitalised After Mass Shooting In Toronto
New Delhi:

One person has died and several others have been injured after a mass shooting incident in Canada's Toronto. According to local media, the shooting took place in Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of North York.

"Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle," Toronto 
Mayor Olivia Chow said in a social media post. 

"I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon," she added.

Details to follow. 
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Toronto Shooting, Toronto Mass Shooting, Mass Shooting In Canada
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com