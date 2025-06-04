"Have So Much To Speak": Kamal Haasan Amid Row Over Kannada Language Remark

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said he has a lot to speak as a Tamil but refrained from making any immediate comment on his "Kannada was born out of Tamil" remark that triggered a massive controversy last week.

"Beyond 'Thug Life', I have so much to speak as a Tamil. I will talk later," Mr Haasan said at a press conference on his upcoming Tamil movie.

"I should thank the entire state of Tamil Nadu which stood behind me," he added.

This was the first public appearance of the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief after he was pulled up by the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday for his controversial statement.

Mr Haasan's remarks on May 27 that 'Kannada was born out of Tamil' sparked a massive uproar in Karnataka, with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce deciding not to release his film till he apologised.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannada language has a long history and said Mr Haasan "doesn't know about it". State Bharatiya Janata Party chief BY Vijayendra also demanded an apology from the actor-politician.

Mr Haasan has refused to withdraw and apologise for his remarks. "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't," he said.

On Tuesday, the actor-politician said his statement was "misunderstood" and "taken out of context". He also said that he knows and speaks the "language of cinema".

The High Court, however, noted that a "single apology could have resolved the situation". "Freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone's sentiment, of a mass in particular," Justice Nagaprasanna said.

"Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation. Jala, Nela, and Bashe (Water, land, and language) are crucial to citizens. The division of this country itself was based on linguistic lines," he added.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life's' producers told the court that the movie will not be released in Karnataka on Thursday, the scheduled date for the pan-India release.