Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3-Year-Old Raped In UP, Police Arrest Accused After Brief Encounter

During the search, police rescued the girl in an injured condition from a nearby forest and admitted her to a government hospital, the officer said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
3-Year-Old Raped In UP, Police Arrest Accused After Brief Encounter
The accused took the girl into the forest where he allegedly raped her.
Banda (UP):

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a brief encounter for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Wednesday.

Banda SP Palash Bansal said the toddler was found missing on Tuesday afternoon following which a missing person's report was registered at the Chilla police station.

During the search, police rescued the girl in an injured condition from a nearby forest and admitted her to a government hospital, the officer said.

On questioning some suspects who were taken into custody, it was found that the accused, a youth living in the victim's neighbourhood, took the girl into the forest where he allegedly raped her, the SP said.

During a search of the forest area, police arrested the accused around 2 am on Wednesday after a brief exchange of fire in which the latter sustained a gunshot wound on his leg, the officer said.

The accused has been admitted to a local hospital and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP Rape Case, 3-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, UP Crime News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com