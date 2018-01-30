'Padmaavat' Row: 2 Arrested For Throwing Petrol Bomb Inside Muzaffarnagar Theatre Abhishek and Kernail were arrested yesterday for throwing a petrol bomb in the city's Chandra Talkies theatre and a case has been registered against them, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadhoria.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Fringe groups, like Karni Sena, have protested against the film alleging that it distorts history. (File) Muzaffarnagar: Two men have been arrested for allegedly



Abhishek and Kernail were arrested yesterday for throwing a petrol bomb in the city's Chandra Talkies theatre and a case has been registered against them, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadhoria.



The accused had come on a motorcycle and tried to set the hall on fire by throwing a petrol bomb, he said.



No major damage was reported by the theatre's owners, police said.



Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the two other cinema halls in the city showing the movie, after the incident, he added.



The Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed period drama has been marred by controversies since the time it went into production.



Fringe Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, have protested against the movie alleging that it distorts history and shows Queen Padmini in "poor light". The filmmakers have repeatedly denied the allegations.



Two men have been arrested for allegedly throwing a petrol bomb inside a theatre screening the controversial film 'Padmaavat' in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said.Abhishek and Kernail were arrested yesterday for throwing a petrol bomb in the city's Chandra Talkies theatre and a case has been registered against them, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadhoria.The accused had come on a motorcycle and tried to set the hall on fire by throwing a petrol bomb, he said.No major damage was reported by the theatre's owners, police said.Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the two other cinema halls in the city showing the movie, after the incident, he added. The Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed period drama has been marred by controversies since the time it went into production.Fringe Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, have protested against the movie alleging that it distorts history and shows Queen Padmini in "poor light". The filmmakers have repeatedly denied the allegations.