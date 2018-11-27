Nine-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted In Uttar Pradesh Village

Police said a case was registered against the accused after a complaint was lodged by the boy's father.

A nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man at Pinna village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

Praveen Kumar (20) sexually assaulted and then threatened the boy of dire consequences if he told anyone about it, they said.

Police officer Anil Kumar said a case was registered against the accused after a complaint was lodged by the boy's father.

According to the complaint, Kumar took the boy to a field in the village and allegedly sexually assaulted him. The victim narrated the ordeal to his father upon returning home, police said.

The police have launched a probe to trace Kumar who remains at large.

In a separate incident, two men accused of sexually assaulting a boy in Mathura were arrested, police said.

Salman and Hasin who were on the run since November 4 were caught yesterday evening, police officer Santosh Kumar said.

Another accused in the case, Gulfam, was arrested earlier.

According to police, the men had shot a video of their act.