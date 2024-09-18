Girl, 2, Raped By 50-Year-Old Tenant In UP, Accused Arrested: Cops

The accused was caught by the family members and has been arrested, police said (Representational)

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Shiv Kumar (50), they said.

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor's family, the accused, Shiv Kumar (50) was their tenant and took the child while she was playing and raped her.

Circle officer, Rupali Rao said that an FIR was lodged at the Nai Mandi police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65 (2) (rape on a woman under twelve years of age and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was caught by the family members and has been arrested, Mr Rao added.

