Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In UP

Judge Ram Sudh Singh held the man guilty under Sections 376 (Rape) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, said Pushpender Malik, the government lawyer.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: August 24, 2018 20:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In UP

The victim was later found lying in an unconscious condition near a school. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Judge Ram Sudh Singh held the man guilty under Sections 376 (Rape) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, said Pushpender Malik, the government lawyer.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the man, he said.

On July 8, 2014, the man, identified as Kiranpal, kidnapped the girl from her house in Panchendakala village and then raped her, Mr Malik said.

The victim was later found lying in an unconscious condition near a school.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rape In UP10-Year-Old Girl Raped

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For Women

................................ Advertisement ................................