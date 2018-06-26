4 Men Allegedly Raped Woman, Killed Her Husband In Muzaffarnagar

The case was registered on Monday on the directions of senior police officers, SHO Parbhakar Kentura said.
Earlier, police has registered a suicide case.
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the four accused - Sarvan, Amit, Afsar and one unknown person - forcefully entered her house in Atali village in Budhana on June 6 and strangled her husband to death and raped her. The accused later hanged her husband's body from a tree.
CommentsNo arrest has been made yet and investigations are on, the SHO added.
For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here