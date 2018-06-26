4 Men Allegedly Raped Woman, Killed Her Husband In Muzaffarnagar

The men allegedly killed the woman's husband before raping her. They then hung the husband's body on a tree.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: June 26, 2018 13:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Men Allegedly Raped Woman, Killed Her Husband In Muzaffarnagar

Police are yet to make any arrests in the matter (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:  Four people allegedly raped a woman and killed her husband on June 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Budhana, police said today. A case has been registered against the accused, they added.

The case was registered on Monday on the directions of senior police officers, SHO Parbhakar Kentura said.

Earlier, police has registered a suicide case.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the four accused - Sarvan, Amit, Afsar and one unknown person - forcefully entered her house in Atali village in Budhana on June 6 and strangled her husband to death and raped her. The accused later hanged her husband's body from a tree.

Comments
No arrest has been made yet and investigations are on, the SHO added.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Muzaffarnagar newsrape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................