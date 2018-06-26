4 Men Allegedly Raped Woman, Killed Her Husband In Muzaffarnagar The men allegedly killed the woman's husband before raping her. They then hung the husband's body on a tree.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the matter (Representational) Muzaffarnagar: Four people allegedly raped a woman and killed her husband on June 6 in Uttar Pradesh's Budhana, police said today. A case has been registered against the accused, they added.



The case was registered on Monday on the directions of senior police officers, SHO Parbhakar Kentura said.



Earlier, police has registered a suicide case.



According to a complaint lodged by the woman, the four accused - Sarvan, Amit, Afsar and one unknown person - forcefully entered her house in Atali village in Budhana on June 6 and strangled her husband to death and raped her. The accused later hanged her husband's body from a tree.



No arrest has been made yet and investigations are on, the SHO added.







