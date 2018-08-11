Man In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Suspected Of Being Thief, Beaten To Death

The man's family along with others staged a protest outside the Chapar police station. (Representational)

A man was beaten to death in Bijopur, Muzaffarnagar by a group villagers on the suspicion of being a thief, police said today.

The incident took place last evening and a case of murder was registered against several people. Two persons were arrested, police officer in Chapar, Subhash Rathore said.

The man was identified as Kapil Tyagi.

His family along with others staged a protest and surrounded the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the case, the officer said.

Advertisement

They claimed that Kapil Tyagi was innocent and was beaten to death when he gone to work at Bijopur, Mr Rathore said.

The protest was led by former BJP district president Devert Tyagi.

The matter is being investigated. Security personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incidents, the police officer said.