Minor Girl Drowned In Yamuna, Another 2 Missing

A minor girl drowned and another two have gone missing while bathing in the Yamuna near Bidoli in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

While the body of 13-year-old Nagma was fished out Wednesday evening, a rescue operation is underway to trace Gullo (12) and Anila (15), they said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy, identified as Amir, drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river at Pathed village in Shamli district Wednesday.

Amir had gone for bathing with his two friends when the incident took place, police said, adding that his body was recovered.

