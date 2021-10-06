Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murder Over Pigeon Racing Dispute In UP Village

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Datiyana village. (Representational)

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term for a murder he committed 11 years back in Datiyana village over a 'kabootar-baazi' (pigeon racing) dispute.

The convict, Sanjay, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 by Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta, with a rider that if he fails to pay up he will have to serve two years more.

Another accused, Amit Kumar, died during the trial.

According to government lawyer Amit Kumar Tyagi, Sanjay and Kumar shot dead Subhash (40) while he was sleeping at his house on July 20, 2010.

Rajiv, brother of Subhash, in his complaint had alleged that the two killed himh because he refused to return a pigeon to them.

