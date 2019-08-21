Man From UP's Muzaffarnagar Arrested For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was arrested for divorcing his wife by triple talaq

A man was arrested for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in the Ramraj area in UP's Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

Tehzib said talaq (divorce) three times, illegally divorcing his wife Nusrat Jehan, and forced her to leave the house in Nizampur village, the police said quoting a compliant filed by Ms Jehan.

The incident took place on June 11 and since then Ms Jehan has been living with her parents, the police said.

Since Triple Talaq is unlawful now, the man has been charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, they said.

Details of the case are being investigated.



