Congress Supporters Clash Over Biryani At Poll Meet In UP, 9 Arrested

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the violent mob. (Representational)

Several people were injured in clashes among supporters of Congress's Muzaffarnagar candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui as they fought over biryani, which officials said was being served at an election meeting without permission, prompting authorities to file a police case and arrest nine people.

The election meeting was organised at the residence of former legislator Maulana Jameel, who recently switched to the Congress, at Tadheda village under Kakroli police station on Saturday.

Biryani was to be served for lunch after the meeting but clashes erupted as those present there scrambled for the first serving, officials said.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the violent mob.

A case has been filed against 34 people including Jameel and his son Naeem Ahmad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and for violation of the model code of conduct, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said, adding that nine people have been arrested so far.

He said security has been tightened in the village and additional forces have been deployed to check any further violence.

Jameel switched over to the Congress from BSP last week. He was elected from the Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.

Muzaffarnagar will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.