Girl Abducted From Outside House In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Gang-Raped: Police

The incident happened on Thursday and the girl was later found with her hands tied and face covered with clothes from a vacant house in Baghra village, which is under Titawi police station limits, police said.

Muzaffarnagar | Posted by | Updated: June 21, 2019 11:01 IST
Police has registered a case against the four accused. (Representational image)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and gang-raped by four men, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and the girl was later found with her hands tied and face covered with clothes from a vacant house in Baghra village, which is under Titawi police station limits, police said.

A case has been registered against four men and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Station House Officer S Kumar said.

In-charge of the police outpost at Baghra, Jitender Panwar, has been suspended for negligence, he added.

The officer said further investigations are underway and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

