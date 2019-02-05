Four Jailed For 10 Years For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl In Muzaffarnagar

Apart from the prison sentence, the four accused were fined Rs 70,000 each (Representational)

A local court on Monday sentenced four men to 10 years in jail for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in 2009.

Additional District Sessions judge Ajay Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each on Sanju, Dushyant, Kallu and Sachin for kidnapping and raping the 15-year-old girl after finding them guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court said Rs 1 lakh from the cumulative fine would be given to the victim.

According to government lawyer Anjum Khan, the minor was abducted from the fields and raped in district's Biralsi village on May 30, 2009.