UP Man Who Allegedly Committed Suicide In Quarantine Ward Tests Negative

The man was admitted to the quarantine ward of the district hospital on Tuesday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police said (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

Samples collected from a suspected coronavirus patient, who had allegedly committed suicide at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, have tested negative for the infection, an official said on Friday.

The sample of the 40-year-old man was sent to Meerut Medical College and the report is negative for coronavirus, said chief medical officer Sanjay Bhatnagar.

The man was admitted to the quarantine ward of the district hospital on Tuesday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur had said.

The patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday night and the reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

