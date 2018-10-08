Case Filed Against 3 Men For Sexually Assaulting Woman in Muzaffarnagar

The woman was sent for medical examination, said police. (Representational)

Three men were charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar, police said Monday.

According to a police complaint lodged by the woman, she was sexually assaulted and beaten up by Dev Anand, Rahul and Manoj Kumar at Laker Sanga village under the Kotwali police station limits on Sunday.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was filed against three accused who were absconding, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Anil Kapervan said, adding that the woman was sent for a medical examination.