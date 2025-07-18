'She Wanted To Die, I Killed Her': Man Poisons Lover, Dumps Body Into River

A man in Uttar Pradesh Googled how to kill his lover, with whom he was in a live-in relationship, after she left him, objecting to his demand, the police said. The accused, Jagdeesh Raikwar, murdered her after spiking her drink with poison and dumping her body in a river in Lalitpur.

The cops arrested the accused while he was planning to escape. The cops said the accused has no remorse, and told the police that 'she wanted to die, so that's why he murdered her'.

The victim, Rani, was in a relationship with Jagdeesh; the couple lived in a rented house in Lalitpur. The woman left her husband, Narendra, to live with Jagdeesh, the police said, adding that the accused's marriage was fixed with someone else, but he wanted Rani and his to-be wife to live together. The woman refused to agree to this demand and left him.

Rani decided to live with a man in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, making Jagdeesh angry, the cops said. He Googled and YouTubed ways to execute the murder and came up with a plan.

The man invited the woman and spiked her drink with poison; her condition worsened, and she fainted. He then strangled her to death.

The cops said that the man bought a blue sack and dumped the body in the Shahzad River. On Wednesday, local fishermen found a blue sack floating in the river and informed the police.

Rani's body was found in a decomposed state, and it was difficult for the cops to identify her, but a tattoo gave a clue. The police said 'R-Jagdeesh' written on the woman's hand helped identify her.

The accused told the police that Rani wanted to die and that is why he murdered her. The cops said that the accused bought poison and a blue sack for the murder, adding that he kept the body inside the sack and rode with it on his bike to dump it into the Shahzad River. He later went to his village to avoid suspicion.