UP Man Hacks Parents, Sister With Axe In Triple Murder Shocker

A man allegedly killed his parents and sister with an axe, reportedly over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district. The accused fled the scene after the attack, and police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

The brutal killings took place on Sunday in Dilia village. According to police, the suspect used an axe to murder his father, mother, and sister, all of whom died at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a large police force has been deployed in the village to maintain order.

Authorities have indicated that a long-standing dispute over land within the family may have been the motive behind the killings.

This gruesome incident adds to a string of violent family disputes in Uttar Pradesh recently. Earlier this month, a similar case in Kasganj saw Reena, a mother of nine, and her lover Hanif arrested for the murder of her husband, Ratiram. Police investigations revealed that Reena and Hanif, driven by their romantic relationship, planned and executed Ratiram's murder after he opposed their affair. The pair lured him to a forest, killed him, and disposed of his body in a well.