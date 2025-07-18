Man Facing Multiple Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Encounter With Police In UP

A police encounter in this district on Friday morning resulted in the death of a man, who was accused of kidnapping, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, officials said.

The accused, identified as Manu (55), was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

Police opened fire on the man during an attempt to arrest him, said a senior official, adding that he was later declared dead at the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arti Singh said that the incident took place on June 3 when the girl, a resident of a village under Kayamganj Police Station area, had visited her aunt's house in a village in Mohammadabad Police Station area.

The girl had gone with her aunt's daughter around 10 am on June 27 to eat mangoes in an orchard near a water tank behind the Neeb Karori Chowki, police said.

She went with an unknown person during that time, they said.

The body of the girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found near a canal in Mainpuri district the next day.

A police team tracked the man, who was seen with the girl, after reviewing CCTV footage.

A case was filed against the accused and the SP initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who informs about his whereabouts, police said.

As the investigation in this case intensified, the cash prize was increased to Rs 50,000 and further revised to Rs 1 lakh, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded the accused this morning.

The man opened fire on the police team, wounding Special Operations Group (SOG) in-charge Sachin Singh Chaudhary in the right hand and injuring constable Amardeep.

One of the bullets hit Chaudhary's bullet-proof jacket due to which his right hand got injured and constable Amardeep also sustained injuries as he fell down to save himself, police said in a statement.

Manu, who sustained injuries during the encounter, was brought to the district hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

A pistol, ammunition, a bank passbook, Rs 240 cash and an ATM card were recovered from him, they said.

A number of criminal cases, including that of murder, are registered against the accused, police said.

