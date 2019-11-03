4-Month-Old Dies After Stone Dropped By Monkey Falls On Him

Monkey was on the terrace while the baby boy was on the ground floor. (Representational)

A four-month-old baby died after a stone dropped by a monkey fell on him at his home in Sohjani village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday in Titawi police station area, they said. Police said the monkey was on the terrace while the baby boy was on the ground floor with his parents.

The monkey picked up a stone lying on the terrace that slipped from its hands and fell on the boy leaving him with serious injuries. The baby was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him dead, police added.

