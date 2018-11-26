15-Year-Old Allegedly 'Sexually Harassed, Beaten Up' In Muzaffarnagar

A case has been registered against the accused, the police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth in a village and beaten up by him when she objected to his behaviour, the police said today.

The incident took place in Malira village on Sunday when the girl went to buy milk. She was intercepted by the youth, who allegedly misbehaved with her. When she objected to his behaviour, the youth beat her up, Station House Officer Anil Kaperwan said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The youth is on the run.

