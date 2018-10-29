United Airlines Introduces New Aircraft On Mumbai-New York Route

United Airlines' non-stop services from Mumbai to New York completed 10 years in 2017.

United Airlines on Monday said it has introduced Boeing 777-300ER (extended range) aircraft on its Mumbai-New York/Newark route.

The aircraft replaces a Boeing 777-200ER on the once-a-day service, the airline said in a statement. The Boeing 777-300ER is Boeing's latest aircraft model.

"Our customers from India will notice a real difference when they step on board our new 777-300ER aircraft," said Harvinder Singh, United's Country Manager India.

"This plane features our new United Polaris seat, for an enhanced in-flight experience. Deploying this new aircraft on our Mumbai-New York/Newark service underpins United's commitment to the Indian market."

The airline has served in India since 2005 and its daily non-stop services from Mumbai to New York completed 10 years in 2017.

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents.

