Uber Rolls Out Feature To Notify Traffic Management, Patterns In Mumbai

Data-sharing exercise will be replicated in Bengaluru and Hyderabad (Representational)

Ride-sharing platform Uber today rolled out a free urban planning tool 'Movement in Mumbai' to

help the government and city planners make informed decisions on infrastructure, urban mobility, and traffic management. This data-sharing exercise on traffic patterns, which was launched in Delhi last month, will be replicated in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well, the company said in a statement.

"I welcome any move that has potential to provide an insight into how people get around Mumbai. Uber movement has the potential to hugely improve transport planning in the city and inform policy decision," Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic), Mumbai Police, said at the launch here.



According to an April study by consulting firm BCG, traffic congestion during peak hours in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata costs the economy a whopping $ 22 million annually.

Prabhjeet Singh, regional general manager, Uber India and South Asia, said the company aims to harness the power of technology towards data-driven policy-making through movement.

"Together with the government, civil society and other stakeholders we aim to contribute towards making more informed decisions on urban planning and traffic management in Mumbai," he added.