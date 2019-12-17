Two Arrested In Murder Of 4-Year-Old In Maharashtra

The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Mahim area. (Representational)

Palghar police in Maharashtra claimed to have cracked the case of killing of a four-year-old boy earlier this month with the arrest of two people.

The child was kidnapped from near his home in Vasai township on December 3.

His decomposed body was found three days later in a dilapidated building nearby, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

During the probe in the case, the police zeroed in on two tenants of the victim's family - Jangilal Harijan (22) and Mohammad Imran alias Arman Mohammad Chand Shaikh (24) - who were thrown out of the house for not paying the rent, Mr Katkar said.

Mr Katkar said the accused, both also natives of Vasai, allegedly kidnapped the child and then killed him to take revenge from his father for throwing them out of the house.

The accused were nabbed on Sunday night from Mahim area in neighbouring Mumbai and booked Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 363 (kidnapping) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), Mr Katkar said.

Shaikh already has several criminal cases registered against him, Mr Katkar added.